Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Hurt by long ball at Fenway

Cole (2-3) took the loss Saturday as the Yankees fell 4-1 to the Red Sox, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Solo shots by Masataka Yoshida in the first inning and Anthony Seigler in the second staked Boston to an early lead it wouldn't relinquish. It's only the second time in seven starts this season that Cole has served up multiple homers, but after two scoreless outings in May, June has been a lot less kind to the veteran right-hander -- he carries a 6.12 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB over five starts and 25 innings on the month. Cole will look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Twins.