According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Stanton has turned a corner and could be ahead of fellow outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) in terms of a recovery timeline. "Giancarlo has had a really good several days. Think he ran some bases (Friday). Kind of half-speed running. He's up to about 80% running. He's been doing a lot of baseball activities as far as hitting off the high velocity machine, throwing. So he's probably, possibly a little head of Judgey," Boone stated. Stanton has been on the injured list since Aug. 9 with a left hamstring strain.