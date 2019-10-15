Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Available off bench
Stanton (quadriceps) is available off the bench for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton sat for Game 2 after injuring his quad in the first game of the series. Manager Aaron Boone said that he'd likely go to the injured list if it were still the regular season, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports, but he's sticking around as an option for now.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains out for Game 3•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Day-to-day with quad injury•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: On bench for Game 2•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers, reaches five times•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Connects for second homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set for six innings Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...