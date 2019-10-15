Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Available off bench

Stanton (quadriceps) is available off the bench for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton sat for Game 2 after injuring his quad in the first game of the series. Manager Aaron Boone said that he'd likely go to the injured list if it were still the regular season, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports, but he's sticking around as an option for now.