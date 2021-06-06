Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Stanton went 1-for-7 while starting the first two games of the series and will now retreat to the bench for the third time in six games. Stanton has not recorded a multi-hit performance since May 5, and per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton is still building up strength since returning from a quad injury May 29.
