Play

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Back on bench

Stanton is not in the lineup for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday.

Stanton returned from a quadriceps injury to start Game 5 on Friday, but he didn't exactly prove his health, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Edwin Encarnacion returns as the designated hitter for Game 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories