Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Stanton regained the lead for the Yankees by taking Anthony Castro deep in the seventh inning. The long ball, which carried an exit velocity of 104 mph, was Stanton's 13th homer of the season and the 325th of his career. Overall this year, the 31-year-old is slugging .265/.337/.519 as he works to gain a role in the outfield.