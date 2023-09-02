Stanton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk against the Astros in Friday's 6-2 victory.

Stanton hit one of four Yankees homers against Justin Verlander, smashing a 433-foot two-run shot in the third inning. The long ball was his second in three contests and his 21st of the year over 84 games. Stanton's 14.7 AB/HR on the campaign is in line with his career mark, but his .728 OPS and all three marks in his .205/.283/.445 slash line will be his lowest as a major leaguer if he isn't able to pick up the pace over the closing weeks of the campaign.