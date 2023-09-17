Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over Pittsburgh.

Stanton entered Saturday's tilt hitless in six of his last seven appearances, a span in which he was 1-for-23 (.043) and struck out 33.3 percent of the time. While Stanton's impressive power and high strikeout rate make him a very boom-or-bust fantasy option, he currently owns career worsts in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging over 94 games.