Stanton went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Blue Jays.

He wrapped up the scoring on the night with a ninth-inning blast off Andrew Vasquez. Stanton has hit safely in eight straight games, and while he's somewhat taken a back seat to the red-hot Aaron Judge, he's still slashing .387./444./677 during that stretch with three of his five homers on the year and eight of his 16 RBI.