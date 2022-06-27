Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in an extra-inning win over the Astros.

After being no-hit by Houston on Saturday, the Yankees failed to record a base knock through 6.1 frames Sunday. Stanton finally broke the spell with his seventh-inning solo shot to center field, igniting a New York rally that ended with an Aaron Judge walk-off homer in the 10th. Stanton has gone 3-for-15 over his past four games, with all three hits leaving the yard. To extend that further, the slugger is batting a paltry .098 over his past 12 contests, yet all four of his hits over 41 at-bats during that stretch have been homers.