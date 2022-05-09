Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Texas.
The slugger's third-inning blast provided the Yankees' only two runs of the game in the nightcap of the twin bill. Stanton played DH in the first contest of the day, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly, before manning right field in the second game. He's slashing .260/.294/.450 with six homers and 19 RBI on the season.
