Stanton went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
Stanton went 16 straight games without a homer, but he has gone yard three times over his last contests -- tallying eight RBI in the process. The slugger, who's not expected to play in the outfield during the weekend two-game series against the Phillies, already has 12 homers on the season and owns an .849 OPS through 187 plate appearances in 2021.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be sidelined for weekend•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting Thursday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting Saturday•