Stanton went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and three strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Stanton went 16 straight games without a homer, but he has gone yard three times over his last contests -- tallying eight RBI in the process. The slugger, who's not expected to play in the outfield during the weekend two-game series against the Phillies, already has 12 homers on the season and owns an .849 OPS through 187 plate appearances in 2021.