Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Rays.

Stanton sat out Wednesday's series finale against Toronto prior to Thursday's scheduled off day, but he provided the Yankees' only run support during his return to the lineup Friday. The 31-year-old has two home runs and a team-leading 11 RBI this year despite hitting just .182 in his first 11 games.