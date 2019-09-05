Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Building momentum toward return
Stanton will head to Tampa to start engaging in regular live batting practice, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton participated in on-field batting practice in New York on Tuesday but will be able to get more at-bats in Tampa. Per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger, Stanton is expected to spend time playing the outfield when he returns to action, so he'll likely continue to participate in defensive drills as well. The slugger has played in only nine games for the Yankees this season but is aiming to return by the end of September.
