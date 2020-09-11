Stanton (hamstring) has a good chance to return from the injured list by next weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton is expected to receive some at-bats at the Yankees' alternate training site within the next few days, with an eye towards returning soon after that. The oft-injured outfielder played in just 14 games this season before straining his hamstring, though he looked as good as ever over that stretch, hitting .293/.453/.585.
