Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.
He crushed an Austin Voth offering to left field in the fifth inning that traveled an estimated 436 feet, capping the scoring on the night. Stanton appears locked in to begin the season, batting .286 (8-for-28) with three homers, five RBI and six runs through seven games, and he's only struck out three times.
