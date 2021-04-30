Stanton went 3-for-5 in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.
Stanton didn't register any counting stats or extra-base hits, but he did manage his third consecutive multi-hit effort. He is also riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's recorded three home runs, three RBI and six runs scored. For the season, Stanton has maintained a .250/.305/.477 line across 95 plate appearances.
