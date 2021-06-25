Stanton went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 8-1 win over Kansas City.
Stanton didn't belt any extra-base hits in the contest, but he did collect an RBI on a single in the eighth inning. The multi-hit game was his 14th this season and third in his past seven games. Over that stretch, Stanton is batting .364 with a homer, four RBI and nine walks.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Belts 13th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Working to play outfield•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Won't play outfield in NL park•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts three-run shot•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be sidelined for weekend•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice in win•