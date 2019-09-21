Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Connects for second homer

Stanton went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double during a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Stanton smashed his first home run since June 24 as injuries have severely limited his playing time this year. In just 40 at-bats, the 29-year-old is batting .300 with two home runs and nine RBI. As expected, Stanton played just six innings today as he builds up his stamina with an eye on the postseason.