Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's win against Oakland.
The Yankees fell behind 5-1 after three innings before Stanton kicked off a comeback with his solo homer to left field leading off the fourth. The long ball was the fourth in the past five games for the slugger, and it extended a rather unusual streak in which each of Stanton's past five hits have left the yard. His last hit that wasn't a homer came 14 games ago, when Stanton knocked a single and a double against the Cubs.
