Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in the Yankees' 7-6 victory over Oakland on Thursday.

Stanton got New York on the board with his second-inning bomb to center off Oakland starter James Kaprielian in posting an identical stat line to his performance in Atlanta on Tuesday. The former MVP now has five home runs in his last eight games, a stretch that's raised his slugging from .451 to .487.