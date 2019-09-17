Play

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be activated Wednesday

Stanton (knee) could be activated as soon as Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton should be back with the team no later than Thursday, though he may not play right away. Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he doesn't expect Stanton to start his first game back, but he's eventually expected to be the team's regular left fielder heading into the playoffs.

