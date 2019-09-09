Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be back next week

Stanton (knee) could return to action during the Yankees' next homestand, which begins Sept. 17, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Injuries have limited Stanton just nine games this season, but the Yankees have a commanding division lead without him. They'll likely care most about getting him back for the playoffs, but he appears to have time to get around two weeks' worth of regular season practice in before the postseason begins.

More News
Our Latest Stories