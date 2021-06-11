Stanton is not expected to play in the outfield during the team's weekend series against Philadelphia, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees will travel to Philadelphia for a two-game set this weekend, so the club will be without the designated hitter. Though manager Aaron Boone noted that Stanton isn't likely to play in the outfield in this series, he didn't rule out the possibility when the Yankees face the Mets at Citi Field and travel to Miami and Atlanta later in the season.