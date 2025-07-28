Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Stanton will begin taking defensive reps and could become an option in the corner outfield once Aaron Judge (elbow) returns from the 10-day injured list, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees are hopeful that Judge will be ready to return from the IL on Aug. 5, but because the two-time AL MVP won't be able to resume throwing for another 10-to-14 days, he'll initially be limited to designated-hitter duties once he's activated. Judge's eventual return will displace Stanton from the DH spot, but the Yankees will attempt to keep Stanton's bat in the lineup by using him in the outfield. Stanton hasn't made a start in the outfield since 2023 and has spent the majority of his tenure with the Yankees as a DH while he's contended with a slew of lower-body injuries in past years and a bout with tennis elbow in both arms earlier this season, but Boone doesn't believe that playing the field will compromise the 35-year-old's health. Even so, the Yankees may not be keen on having Stanton play the outfield on a full-time basis, so expect him to receive at least a couple days off per week when Judge is back in the fold at DH.