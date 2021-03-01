Stanton won't play in his first spring training game until at least Wednesday against Toronto, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Stanton is healthy entering the start of exhibition play, but the team is opting to hold him out for the time being. He could debut Wednesday night against the Blue Jays, though he'll likely continue to be eased into action over the course of the spring. Stanton is projected to primarily function as the team's DH this season due largely to an injury history that has limited him to only 41 games over the past two seasons.