Stanton is healthy enough to play the outfield, but manager Aaron Boone prefers to keep him in the lineup as the designated hitter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton's DH duties were originally necessitated by his recovery from a calf injury, but his hot start at the plate and the team's considerable outfield depth have given Boone reason to consider keeping Stanton in the role permanently. Through six games, the slugger has racked up two home runs and six RBI while slashing .421/.542/.842.