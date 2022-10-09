Stanton will take part in outfield drills over the next few days to determine whether he feels comfortable enough to play there during the ALDS against Cleveland, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Stanton played 34 games in right field and four games in left during the 2022 campaign, but his last outfield start dates back to July 21 against the Astros. If he does feel like he can play outfield in the postseason, it would help the Yankees become more flexible with how they use the designated hitter spot.