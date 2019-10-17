Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could start Friday

Stanton (quadriceps) is feeling better and could start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Despite not starting in Game 4 on Thursday, Stanton is apparently feeling better and could start as the designated hitter Friday. Stanton ran the bases prior to Game 4, but did not run hard. The encouraging update could also signal that the 29-year-old could be available off the bench Thursday.