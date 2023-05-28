Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday that Stanton (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, and that he's not ruled out yet for the series next weekend against the Dodgers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Stanton was able to take on-field batting practice against a pitching machine prior to Friday's game against the Padres, and the veteran slugger continues to make progress from the hamstring strain that has sidelined him since the middle of April. Even if Stanton can't return next weekend against the Dodgers, there's a very good chance that his right-handed bat is back in the middle of the order for the Yankees in the early portion of June.