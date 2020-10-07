Stanton went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Stanton cranked a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run home in the fourth inning off Tyler Glasnow. The 30-year-old launched his second home run of the night, hitting the ball a staggering 458 feet to put the Yankees within one. The slugger will look to continue his impressive postseason in Game 3 of the ALDS.