Stanton went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and three runs in Saturday's 14-1 trouncing of the Red Sox.

Matt Carpenter (two home runs, seven RBI) did the heavy lifting for the Bronx Bombers on Saturday, but Stanton and Anthony Rizzo did their parts to ensure the Yankees' No. 6 hitter and plenty of run-producing opportunities. Stanton has now scored at least once in all but two of his last nine starts while homering four times and driving in eight runs of his own over that stretch.