Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

His three-run blast in the third inning off Shane McClanahan (forearm) broke the game open for the Yankees. Stanton continues to be feast or famine at the plate -- he has four multi-hit performances in his last nine starts but only one other hit in the other five, and in 17 contests since the All-Star break he's slashing .203/.278/.500 with six of his 15 homers on the year and 16 of his 39 RBI.