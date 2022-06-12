Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-0 victory versus the Cubs.
Stanton was part of a homer barrage against Cubs starter Matt Swarmer, as the slugger's 436-foot, fourth-inning blast was one of six solo shots hit by the Yankees against the rookie hurler. Of note, Stanton's blast was hit at an estimated 119.8 mph -- the hardest hit homer in the majors this season and the fourth-hardest in the Statcast era, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Stanton has just two hits over his past 15 at-bats, but both have left the yard.
