Stanton isn't starting Wednesday against Baltimore.
Stanton started in the last six games and hit .417 with three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI and five runs. He'll get a breather while Aaron Judge serves as the designated hitter with Marwin Gonzalez starting in right field.
