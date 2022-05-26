Manager Aaron Boone said after Wednesday's win over the Orioles that Stanton is dealing with right ankle inflammation rather than a calf strain as previously reported, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old's injury was labeled as a calf issue when he exited Tuesday's contest and when he was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday, but it instead appears he's managing an ankle issue. It's unclear exactly how long Stanton will be out, but Boone hopes the slugger will be able to be activated when first eligible June 4.