Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Delivers two-run shot off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Seattle.
Stanton entered as a pinch hitter, drawing the Yankees closer and making it a 5-3 game in the eighth inning. The veteran slugger is operating strictly as a designated hitter after opening the season on the injured list, and he'll likely continue to battle with the likes of Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt for playing time in New York's star-studded lineup. Stanton is slashing a decent .254/.338/.429 with three homers, two doubles and 13 RBI over his first 71 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Plates three runs Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not starting Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Grabbing seat Thursday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs first homer of 2025•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heading to bench Sunday•