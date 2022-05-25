Stanton was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles with right calf tightness, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Stanton went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being replaced by a pinch hitter during the seventh inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
