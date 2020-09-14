Stanton (hamstring) is expected to return this week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton took part in his second straight simulated game Monday and appears to be making good progress as he works his way back from a hamstring strain which has already kept him out for over a month. He's expected to be eased back into a regular role upon his return, as the Yankees' primary concern is making sure he's ready for the playoffs, which they're still quite likely to make given the expanded format this season despite their mediocre performance to date.
