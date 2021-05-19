Stanton (quadriceps) took part in weight-room activities in addition to indoor batting Tuesday and is expected to return May 25, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The slugger was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, but the move was retroactive to May 14. The Yankees are off May 24, so Stanton's earliest possible return date is next Tuesday against Toronto. Given his ability to already lift weights and swing the bat, the veteran's injury doesn't appear to be particularly severe. He has nine home runs and 24 RBI in 131 at-bats this season, so a quick return would be a major boon to the Yankees' offense.