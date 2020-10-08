Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Extends home run streak
Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's Game 3 loss to Tampa Bay.
The veteran slugger took Shane McClanahan deep during the eighth inning and has now homer in all five postseason games this year. Stanton is 7-for-19 with six home runs, 13 RBI and three walks in the playoffs, and he may need to extend the streak further Thursday to continue the season with the Yankees facing elimination in Game 4.