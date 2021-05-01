Stanton isn't starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Stanton had gone 11-for-20 with two extra-base hits, five runs and an RBI in the last four games. Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter while Clint Frazier starts in right field.
