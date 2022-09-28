Stanton isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Stanton went 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts over the first two games of the series in Toronto and will rest for Wednesday's series finale. Aaron Judge is serving as the designated hitter while Tim Locastro starts in right field.
