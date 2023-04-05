Stanton is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Phillies, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stanton will get a day off after he started each of New York's first five games of the campaign, going 4-for-20 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored over those contests. The 33-year-old has been making sound contact at the plate this season, producing an average exit velocity of 95.0 mph, ranking him third in the majors behind Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez. In his place Wednesday, Gleyber Torres will take over at designated hitter while Josh Donaldson starts at third base after some shuffling and bats fifth versus Philadelphia.