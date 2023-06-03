Stanton will sit Saturday against the Dodgers.
Stanton returned from missing nearly seven weeks with a left hamstring injury and immediately looked like his usual self, hitting a solo homer in Friday's loss. He won't be asked to start two days in a row right away and will continue to have his workload monitored, but he should be in the lineup on a regular basis going forward. Josh Donaldson will be Saturday's designated hitter.
