Stanton will sit Saturday against the Dodgers.

Stanton returned from missing nearly seven weeks with a left hamstring injury and immediately looked like his usual self, hitting a solo homer in Friday's loss. He won't be asked to start two days in a row right away and will continue to have his workload monitored, but he should be in the lineup on a regular basis going forward. Josh Donaldson will be Saturday's designated hitter.

More News