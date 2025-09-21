Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting breather Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton isn't starting against Baltimore on Sunday.
Stanton will get at least a partial day of rest after clubbing his 450th career homer in a win Saturday. Aaron Judge is getting a day off his feet as the Yankees' DH on Sunday, while Cody Bellinger is shifting from left field over to right.
