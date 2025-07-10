default-cbs-image
Stanton isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Seattle.

Stanton has begun to look like his usual self over the past few days, going 4-for-13 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored across his last three starts. He'll grab a seat in the dugout Thursday, however, moving Aaron Judge into the DH role while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger start across the outfield.

