Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting breather Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Seattle.
Stanton has begun to look like his usual self over the past few days, going 4-for-13 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored across his last three starts. He'll grab a seat in the dugout Thursday, however, moving Aaron Judge into the DH role while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger start across the outfield.
