Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored Friday in a 10-4 victory versus the White Sox.

The slugger got the Yankees off to a fast start in the contest with a 427-foot two-run bomb to center field. That marked the third straight game in which Stanton has gone deep, and he has gone 7-for-12 with four homers, 11 RBI and six runs during the scorching stretch. The hot streak has lifted his season slash line to .284/.323/.552, and Stanton is tied for third in the league with 10 long balls on the campaign.