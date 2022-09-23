Stanton went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Stanton smashed a homer off righty starter Michael Wacha with nobody out in the sixth inning to augment the Yankees' lead to 3-0. In his five games prior to this contest, the outfielder struggled going 1-for-19 with 11 strikeouts; however, the 32-year-old has gone 4-for-10 in his last three games with two homers and six RBI.