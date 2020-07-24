Stanton went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's win over Washington.

Stanton got his season started with a bang in the first inning, crushing a 459-foot homer to deep center off Max Scherzer. He got to Scherzer again in the fifth, driving in another run with a single to right field. After playing in only 18 games during an injury-riddled 2019 season, Stanton is looking to bounce back in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.